Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,082,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $198,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. 51,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,654. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

