Diploma PLC (DPLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.30 on June 7th

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diploma Price Performance
DPLM opened at GBX 4,208.50 ($53.49) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,772.88 ($35.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,340 ($55.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4,886.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,651.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,454.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($51.47) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.19) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($55.92) to GBX 4,700 ($59.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,950 ($50.20).
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
