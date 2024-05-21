Diploma PLC (DPLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.30 on June 7th

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diploma Price Performance

DPLM opened at GBX 4,208.50 ($53.49) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,772.88 ($35.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,340 ($55.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4,886.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,651.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,454.30.

Get Diploma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($51.47) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.19) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($55.92) to GBX 4,700 ($59.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,950 ($50.20).

About Diploma

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.