Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2285 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Robinsons Retail Stock Performance
Shares of OTC RRETY opened at C$6.24 on Tuesday. Robinsons Retail has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$10.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.73.
Robinsons Retail Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Robinsons Retail
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for Robinsons Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinsons Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.