HNI Co. (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
HNI has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HNI to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
HNI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. HNI has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $47.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock valued at $832,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
About HNI
HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HNI
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.