HNI Co. (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

HNI has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HNI to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. HNI has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HNI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock valued at $832,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

