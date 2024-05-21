Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 12th

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

