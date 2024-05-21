Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $459.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,578,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.