Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $475,073,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $3,854,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $205.63 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.04.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

