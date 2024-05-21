Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 59,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 78,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $409,063,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 68,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 154,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

