Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Colony Bankcorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

