3M (MMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on June 12th

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

3M has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect 3M to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

