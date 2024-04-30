Timbercreek Financial (TF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 75.87%.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

TF stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.49. 18,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.91.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

TF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

