Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 121,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $719.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

