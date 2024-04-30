Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sun Country Airlines Price Performance
Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 121,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $719.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
