Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.2% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQL stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,738,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,278,216.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 382,156 shares of company stock worth $5,073,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

