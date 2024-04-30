Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $456.60 million, a P/E ratio of -47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -207.41%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.