Quanterix (QTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Quanterix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quanterix Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,533. The company has a market cap of $621.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $29.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.
