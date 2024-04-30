Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 380,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,538 shares of company stock valued at $642,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.