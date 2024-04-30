Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Key Tronic has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.150 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Key Tronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 2,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $47.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

