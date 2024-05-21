iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $335,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV opened at $532.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.57. The company has a market cap of $459.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $534.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

