Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $192.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $2,754,889. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

