Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,414.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,313.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,190.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.12 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

