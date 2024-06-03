Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,800 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 81,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 2.2% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RV Capital AG lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 309,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $126.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

