CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 5.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $59.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

