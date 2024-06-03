Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 71.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $143.39 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

