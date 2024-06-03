Winmill & CO. Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. BlueLinx accounts for about 2.6% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BlueLinx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $102.89 on Monday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $891.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $726.24 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Insider Transactions at BlueLinx

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $340,203.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,263.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

