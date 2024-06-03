Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

