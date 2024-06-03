Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after buying an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $363.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.43.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

