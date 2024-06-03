Biechele Royce Advisors Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 3.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 383,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $169.00 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $138.32 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

