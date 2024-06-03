Biechele Royce Advisors Has $679,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 61,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WY opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.