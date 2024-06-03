Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 7.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $216.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

