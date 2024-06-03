Biechele Royce Advisors Has $14.09 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up about 4.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,489,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $35.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

