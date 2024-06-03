Biechele Royce Advisors Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for about 0.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,128. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $227.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

