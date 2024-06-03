Biechele Royce Advisors Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,461,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,269,000 after purchasing an additional 278,793 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $531.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $535.74. The company has a market cap of $458.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.