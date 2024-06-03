Winmill & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,000. United Rentals accounts for 2.8% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $669.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $681.28 and a 200 day moving average of $624.20. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.30 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.