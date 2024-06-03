Winmill & CO. Inc. Acquires 8,151 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Wabash National comprises 2.6% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $3,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 109.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

