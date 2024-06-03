Winmill & CO. Inc. Acquires 8,151 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Wabash National comprises 2.6% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $3,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 109.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Wabash National Stock Up 2.4 %
Wabash National stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.07.
Wabash National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabash National
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wabash National
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- GameStop Roars Near 100% as Roaring Kitty Posts Massive Position
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.