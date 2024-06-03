Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the quarter. Onsemi comprises approximately 4.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Onsemi were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.