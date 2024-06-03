Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.37.

Humana Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $358.12 on Monday. Humana has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

