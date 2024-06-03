Biechele Royce Advisors Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $434,216.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,468.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $73.60 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

