Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 5,263 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

