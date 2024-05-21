HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,044,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,130,160 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 6.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in HP were worth $211,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of HP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Trading Up 2.0 %

HP stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.