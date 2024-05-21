Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Reliance has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Reliance has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance to earn $18.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Reliance stock opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reliance will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $19,721,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

