Mckinley Capital Management LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

