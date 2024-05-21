Mckinley Capital Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Insulet by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $309.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

