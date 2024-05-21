Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $557.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

