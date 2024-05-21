Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Invests $2.45 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $42.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.