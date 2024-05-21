Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

