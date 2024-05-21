Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.03.
Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HSHP opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. Himalaya Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.39.
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
