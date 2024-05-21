iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE XIU opened at C$34.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$28.49 and a 12 month high of C$34.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.34.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.