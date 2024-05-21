iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSE XIU opened at C$34.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$28.49 and a 12 month high of C$34.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.34.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
