Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0073695.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.