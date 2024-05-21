Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0073695.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.44.
About Converge Technology Solutions
