Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

