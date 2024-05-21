Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,168,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 187,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,461,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 99,725 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEM opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

